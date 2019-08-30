Ex-French envoy to India named senior exec VP of aerospace firm Safran

Former French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler has been named senior executive vice president of French aerospace company Safran, a statement said. From 2016 till August 29 this year, he was the French Ambassador to India.

"Last day as French Ambassador here (New Delhi). Deep gratitude to all who worked with me for 3+years. Indo-French ties, daily enriched by our peoples, are vital. 100 work trips in 22 states/UTs, I fell in love with India’s rich diversity. Perhaps an Indian in a past life, I’ll be one in my next!" he tweeted on Thursday. Ziegler has been named Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs, effective September 2, a company statement said. He replaces Stephane Abrial, who has retired.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets.

