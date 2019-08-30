Four criminals held after gunfight with police in Gr Noida

Four members of a gang allegedly involved in over 100 cases of loot in the National Capital Region (NCR) were arrested in Greater Noida after a gunfight with police, officials said on Friday. The accused were travelling in a stolen car when the Gautam Buddh Nagar police intercepted them near a bypass road in Badalpur area late on Thursday night, they said.

Seeing the police team, the accused, who were in a Maruti Ertiga, opened fire and tried to speed away but were nabbed, a police spokesperson said. "Two of them, Rohit and Sanjay, were held but the other two, Rahul and Ravindra, managed to flee," he said.

"Soon a message about the duo fleeing was relayed to other police posts and Rahul and Ravindra were held near Bisahda by a police team from Dadri after a gunfight," he added. Three of the four accused were injured in retaliatory firing by police, the spokesperson said, adding that they were taken to hospital for treatment.

Three pistols and ammunition were recovered from the accused, all of whom hail from the adjoining Bulandshahr district, he said. According to police, the gang was involved in over 100 cases of loot on highways and roads in the NCR.

The gang members would first hitch a ride in some car, overpower the driver and rob him/her of valuables and the vehicle, the police said. "They also used the looted vehicles to offer rides to strangers and rob them midway," they said.

All the accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code's sections 379 (theft), 307 (attempt to murder), among others, and the Arms Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)