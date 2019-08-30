Goa seeks Rs 170 crore aid from Centre for flood relief

The Goa government has sought Rs 170 crore from the Union government to pay compensation to flood-affected people in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Friday that the total loss, including damage to property and crop losses, due to the floods in the first two weeks of August was estimated at around Rs 157 crore.

"We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking assistance of Rs 170 crore," he said. The process of release of funds by the Union government takes time, and it may take eight months for the money to arrive, he added.

The state government has disbursed more than Rs 2.5 crore to farmers and others affected by the floods, Sawant said. The aid was provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Disaster Management Fund, he said.

"We have already distributed Rs 1.5 crore to those whose houses and other property were damaged. Today we distributed Rs 1 crore to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to the floods," the chief minister said. The aid covered over 800 flood-affected persons, he said.

The state-run Economic Development Corporation has contributed Rs 50 lakh to the CM's Relief Fund, he said. "We have also appealed various industrial houses to contribute," Sawant said.

Bardez, Bicholim and Pernem tehsils were affected most by the heavy rains and floods earlier this month..

