IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa, issues warning for fishermen

The Goa centre of the India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state. It said the forecast is valid for today and from September 1 to 3.

Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea since rough to very rough conditions are likely to prevail during that period. Wind speed is expected to reach 45-55 kmph, the IMD centre added. (ANI)

