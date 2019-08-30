International Development News
Development News Edition
Maximum temperatures hover above normal in Haryana and Punjab; Hisar hottest at 37.4 deg C

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 30-08-2019 19:22 IST
The dry weather prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Friday where maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits. As per Meteorological Department, Union territory Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar braved the hot weather at 37.4 degrees, followed by Narnaul with a high of 35.5 degrees and Ambala at 35.2 degrees while Karnal registered a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 33.7 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 34.7 degrees and Patiala 35.2 degrees Celsius.

COUNTRY : India
