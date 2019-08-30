Catering on Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express optional now

Railways have now made the on-board catering facilities for passengers of Rajdhani Express an optional exercise, officials said on Friday. This facility of optional catering will be available for passengers booking their tickets for journey from September 1, 2019.

Replying to a question, the official said that the facility of optional catering is already implemented in Puri- Howrah Shatabdi Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express. Ministry of Railways has already taken steps to make catering an optional service in important trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Gatiman, Vande Bharat type trains.

Passengers have the option of indicating their preference of availing catering facilities or not at the time of booking of tickets, they said. Once opted out, the passengers will have to arrange for their own food during the journey and catering charge will not be added to the price of journey tickets..

