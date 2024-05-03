Left Menu

JNU inaugurates Biosafety Level-3 experimentation facility for advanced research

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit inaugurated the Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) experimentation facility at JNU on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:30 IST
Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) experimentation facility inaugurated at JNU. (Photo credit: AIC-JNUFI). Image Credit: ANI
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit inaugurated the Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) experimentation facility at JNU on Friday. "Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), under the aegis of the JNU Foundation for Innovation (JNUFI), started the first time a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) experimentation facility at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a specialised laboratory designed to handle experimental animals to study infectious agents that can cause serious or potentially lethal diseases in humans," as per a press release from AIC-JNUFI.

She congratulated faculty members, researchers, and all stakeholders for this advanced facility and called upon them to conduct research on various pathogens to fight future pandemics. The facility will help start-ups and contribute to Viksit Bharat. She also thanked to Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, GoI for supporting AIC in JNU. "BSL-3 facilities will provide controlled heightened safety measures to prevent accidental exposure for researchers to study highly infectious agents such as tuberculosis, SARS-CoV-2, and certain strains of influenza virus, etc," the release stated.

This laboratory is equipped with stringent containment measures, including specialized ventilation systems, negative air pressure, and multiple layers of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves, masks, and suits. These measures help prevent the release of pathogens into the surrounding environment. JNU BSL-3 laboratory will play a crucial role in academic research for developing vaccines, antiviral drugs, and other medical countermeasures against infectious diseases. "The facility will help study the biology of pathogens, evaluate vaccine candidates, and test the efficacy of potential treatments. The BSL-3 laboratory will contribute to public health surveillance efforts by monitoring the spread of infectious diseases, investigating outbreaks, and conducting training programs. It will also support preparedness efforts by conducting research on emerging pathogens and developing strategies to mitigate their impact on human health," as per the release.

They said in the release, "Altogether, the BSL-3 facility is equipped to serve as a vital resource for scientific research, public health protection, and pandemic preparedness, enabling researchers to study dangerous pathogens safely and develop effective interventions to combat infectious diseases. The facility will be available for other academic institutions and industries on a payment basis. It will offer special discounted rates for start-ups." (ANI)

