Bus operator shot dead in Bihar's Begusarai

A private bus operator was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday evening. The incident occurred near Subhash Chowk in Begusarai town.

Forty two year-old Ranvir Singh was shot in the head by unidentified people while on his way to the bus stand to collect accounts of his business, Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Sinha said, adding Singh died on the spot. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on, he said.

Sinha said the deceased was residing in Harrakh area in the town. The body has been sent for post-mortem..

