5 foreign nationals held at IGI airport for foreign currency smuggling

Five Taiwanese nationals have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after foreign currency worth Rs 3.25 crore was recovered from their possession at IGI Airport here. "DRI, the enforcement arm of Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC), on 28.08.2019, intercepted and examined five (5) passengers who were nationals of Republic of China (Taiwanese) origin at T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi, when they were about to depart from New Delhi to Hong-Kong by Flight No. AI 310. Examination of the checked-in baggage of these passengers resulted into recovery of Foreign Currency i.e. USD 449600 equivalent to Rs 3.25 crore which was attempted to be smuggled out of India," an official release said.

During interrogation, the accused said that they came to New Delhi from Hong Kong on August 25. "They also confessed that they were part of a larger syndicate involved in smuggling of foreign origin gold into India and smuggling out of sale proceeds of smuggled gold (foreign currency) out of India," read the release.

DRI officials said that the accused were produced before the court on Thursday which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. DRI said that there has been a significant increase in the number of people belonging to organised smuggling gangs engaged in smuggling of gold into India and Foreign Currency out of India in the last three years.

"During the financial year 2018-19, 210 foreign nationals were arrested for the smuggling of gold into India and 35 foreign nationals were arrested for smuggling out of Foreign Currency by DRI & Customs field formations," the release read. DRI said that 61 foreign nationals were arrested for gold smuggling and 18 for foreign currency between April to June.

"In the financial year 2018-19, a quantum of 4058 kilograms of smuggled gold and foreign currency (mostly USD, Pound Sterling and Euro) equivalent to Rs 164 crores was seized by DRI & other Customs field formations. In the current financial year 2019-20 (till June 2019), about 1198 kilograms of smuggled gold has been seized by the Indian Customs," read the release. (ANI)

