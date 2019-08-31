UP: Police welcome POCSO court verdict, under 9 days, in Auraiya rape case

Uttar Pradesh police on Friday welcomed the speedy judgement by a special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Auraiya, which completed trial in a rape case under nine days and sentenced the accused to life term. The court also slapped a Rs 2 lakh penalty on the convict to be paid by him to the family of the four-year-old girl.

The FIR in this matter was registered on August 1, followed by the arrest of the accused on August 2. Thereafter, the police after collecting evidence in the matter filed its report on August 18. While welcoming the speedy judgement the UP Police commended the pursuit of the matter by the officials of the department.

"It was due to the constant monitoring and continuous efforts by Director-General of Police (DGP) in Uttar Pradesh, O P Singh, that the accused under the POCSO Act in the Auraiya rape case was awarded life imprisonment and Rs 2 lakh as fine by the court here," read a statement put out by Police Headquarters. "This could very well be the first incident in India where the victim been given justice in such a short period of time i.e. in under 9 days," the release added.

The Court, realising the seriousness of the case, had conducted daily hearings in the matter and gave its final judgement on August 29, convicting the accused to life imprisonment and also instructing him to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakhs to the victim's family. (ANI)

