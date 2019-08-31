Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM on explosion in chemical factory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and took stock of the situation arising out of the explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule in which at least 10 people were killed on Saturday. During the telephonic conversation, the chief minister conveyed to the home minister that the state government has been doing its best to help those who are in distress.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule, Maharashtra. Have spoken to CM @Dev_Fadnavis, state govt is doing everything possible to assist the people in need. My condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover soon," Shah tweeted. At least 10 workers were killed and 40 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at the chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra.

Several teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade were conducting rescue operations at the site.

