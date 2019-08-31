International Development News
Maha: Death toll in chemical unit explosion mounts to 13

PTI Mumbaishirpur
Updated: 31-08-2019 15:10 IST
At least 13 workers werekilled and 58 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at achemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturdaymorning, police said

At least 100 workers were present in the chemicalfactory, Rumit Chemsynth Pvt Ltd, in Waghadi village inShirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, asenior police officer told PTI

Rescue operations at the spot is still going on, hesaid, adding that the fire triggered by the explosion has beenbrought under control.

COUNTRY : India
