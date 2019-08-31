Kerala's oldest jewish woman dies at 96

Sarah Jacob Cohen, the oldest member of Kerala's tiny jewish community, passed away at her residence at Mattancherry jew town here. She died on Friday.

Cohen was 96, her caretaker said. She would be laid to rest on Sunday at the cemetery attached to ancient synagogue in Mattancherry.

She had been staying alone at her home on the famous jew street since the demise of her husband Jacob Cohen years ago. They had no children.

Her relatives had gone back to Israel. She, however, preferred to stay back in Kochi.

After the birth of the nation of Israel in 1948, the number of Jews in Kochi dwindled, due to their massive migration to Israel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)