Light to moderate rain at some places in Himachal

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Saturday. Kumarsain received 21 mm of rain since Friday evening, followed by Palampur (9 mm), Jhanjeli (5 mm), Baijnath (4 mm) and Pandoh (2 mm).

Una recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35.2 degrees Celsius, while Keylong was the coldest at 11.8 degrees Celsius, he said. The Met department has forecast rainfall in isolated parts of the state till September 6.

