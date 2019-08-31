Digital transformation planned in MP transport sector: Rajput

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning several digital transformation measures, including setting up automated driving tracks in every districts besides GPS based command and control centres, its Transport minister Govind Rajput said on Saturday. He said various digitised services like smart card based driving licence and vehicle registration as well as online tax payment etc have started.

"We are going to take several measures for digital transformation in the coming days. We are setting up automated driving tracks in every district, command-cum-control centre to track public transport vehicles, automated fitness centre etc," he told reporters at a press conference here. Rajput informed that, in a function in Delhi on Thursday, the state's Transport Department was awarded the platinum SKOCH Award for 'promoting digital transformation by ICT (information and communication technology) tools in Madhya Pradesh Transport Services'.

The award was given for works in e-administration, e- services and e-government, he informed. SKOCH Award, instituted in 2003, is provided by an independent organisation for being agents of change in Indian society..

