Highlights at 2100 hours

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

NATION CAL40 LDALL NRC

Final NRC is in, over 19 lakh out Guwahati: The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on Saturday, with the authority conducting the exercise shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants who now face an uncertain future.

BOM12 MH-3RD LD EXPLOSION

13 killed in explosions at chemical factory in Maharashtra Mumbai: Thirteen workers including six women were killed and 64 others injured in explosions of

nitrogen gas cylinders at a chemical factory in North Maharashtra's Dhule district on Saturday morning, police said.

DEL26 CBI-LD TAPPING CBI takes over probe into alleged phone tapping of politicians during Cong-JDS govt in Karnataka

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigation into alleged phone tapping of politicians, their relatives and bureaucrats during the previous Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, officials said on Saturday.

MDS4 KA-SIDDARAMAIAH-REMARK Siddaramaiah draws flak from JD(S), BJP over objectionable remark

Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah has stoked a row with an objectionable remark apparently directed at the Janata Dal (Secular), his party's ally in the previous coalition government, though he later claimed that he had only used a common Kannada adage and referred to the BJP.

MDS5 AP-ANDHRA BANK-DEMAND Andhra bank merger; people take to social media,YSRC writes to PM, FM

Amaravati: Common citizens on Saturday expressed displeasure through social media while ruling YSR Congress wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, opposing merger of Andhra Bank with other banks, saying it hurt the sentiments of Telugu people.

DEL12 UP-CHINMAYANAND-PARENTS Chinmayanand case: Delhi cops in UP to bring law student's parents to national capital

Shahjahanpur (UP): Following Supreme Court directions, a Delhi Police team arrived here on Saturday to take the parents of a law student who was allegedly sexually harassed by a BJP leader to meet her in the national capital.

CAL45 AS-NRC-LD BJP Assam BJP expresses distrust in updated NRC, seeks nationwide citizens list

Guwahati: The ruling BJP Saturday said they do not trust the updated National Register of Citizens, specifically prepared for Assam, and appealed the party governments, both at the centre and the state, to make a nationwide NRC.

CAL43 AS-NRC AIUDF

NRC final list: AIDUF changes stand, thanks SC Guwahati: In a shift of stand over updation of NRC in Assam, the AIUDF Saturday thanked Supreme Court for taking the initiative to ascertain genuine citizens.

CAL35 AS-NRC AGP

AGP dissatisfied with final NRC Guwahati: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a member of the ruling alliance in Assam, on Saturday expressed dissastisfaction over the final NRC in the state and said there is scope for its review in the Supreme Court, which supervised the updation process.

CAL34 WB-TMC NRC

NRC final list: TMC opposes, says Centre will have to take the responsibility of those excluded Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress Saturday hit out at BJP government at the Centre for allegedly trying to drive out Bengalis from Assam in the name of NRC and said it will have to take the responsibility of the 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the final list.

CAL19 AS-NRC-LD AASU

AASU says final NRC contains flaws, will appeal in SC Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Saturday it is unhappy with the figure of exclusions in the final National Register of Citizens and will move the Supreme Court for remedial measures.

LEGAL

LGD2 DL-COURT-PUSHKAR Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi police pushes for prosecution of Tharoor on murder charge

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday urged a city court to prosecute Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for abetment to suicide or "in alternative" on murder charge in the case of death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014.

LGB5 MH-COURT-LD MINISTER 7 years jail, Rs 100 cr fine for Suresh Jain in Maha housing scam

Mumbai: A sessions court in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Saturday sentenced former state ministers Suresh Jain and Gulabrao Deokar along with 46 others to varying jail terms between seven and three years after convicting them in the multi-crore 'Gharkul' housing scam.

FOREIGN FGN22 PAK-SIKH-2NDLD GIRL

Abducted and converted Pakistani Sikh teenage girl refuses to go home: official Lahore: The teenage Sikh girl, who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province, on Saturday refused to go home despite the provincial governor's plea, fearing threat to her life, an official said. By M Zulqernain PTI

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)