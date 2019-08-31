WB: Boom in Ganesh puja giving 'sleepless nights' to Siliguri artisans

By Tarak Sarkar With a steep rise in the number of Ganesh puja in Siliguri and several parts of the state, the artisans of Kumartuli are spending sleepless nights to deliver the order of Ganesh idols.

Artisans say there has been a significant rise of the order of the Ganesh idols, which were uncommon even a few years ago. Hansha Paul, an artisan from Kumartuli has said that the numbers of Ganesh pujas in Siliguri are increasing a lot. "Earlier, we used to make two or three idols, but now it has now increased by almost triple. That is why we are working even during nights. We are also getting more business because of the increased demand," he added.

Another artisan, Arun Paul said if the demand for Ganesh idols continues at the same pace then the festival will be celebrated on a grand scale like that of Maharashtra. "It seems like one day just like Maharashtra, Ganesh pujas will be celebrated even in West Bengal," he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Ganesh. It falls in the month of August or September. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh clay idols in homes or publicly in pandals. According to Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP), there were around 30 pujas which were celebrated in Siliguri five years ago, but now it has already touched 186. (ANI)

