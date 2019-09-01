UP: Man arrested for shooting at RSS activist

The police have arrested a man who allegedly shot at RSS activist Sompal Saini in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an officer said on Sunday. During interrogation, the accused Rohit revealed that he attacked Saini due to old enmity, Circle Officer (CO) Sidharth Tomar said.

The pistol used to commit the crime was recovered from his possession, he added. In-charge of a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Habibpur village, Saini was attacked on Friday. Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan and several BJP leaders had on Saturday met the injured activist at the Meerut Medical College.

