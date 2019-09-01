Tea garden worker injured in leopard attack in West Bengal

A tea garden worker was injured in an attack by a leopard in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The incident occurred at Baradighi tea estate in Meteli block of the district on Saturday evening when 54- year-old Marthias Munda ventured out of his residence to bring his cattle back home.

The leopard leapt towards Munda from behind a bush. When he started screaming, it fled, a forest official said. Munda was rushed to a local hospital with injuries to his hand and back, from where he was discharged after administering of medical aid.

