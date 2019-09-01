Odisha govt plans integrated sports complex in Ganjam district

The Odisha government plans to set up an integrated sports complex (ISC) at Aruapalli at a cost of Rs 43 crore in order to boost sports infrastructure in the Ganjam district, officials said on Sunday. The Ganjam district administration has identified around 20 acres at Aruapalli near the Berhampur University for the proposed ISC, he said.

A detailed project report is being prepared, the District Sports Officer (DSO) of Ganjam, Prasant Kumar Sahu, said. "The DPR will be submitted to the government for approval and sanction of funds as soon as it is ready," he said.

The proposed ISC would have a synthetic athletic track, multi-purpose indoor hall, an aquatic complex, basketball and volleyball courts, yoga hall, medical room, VIP lounge, conference hall, residential complex, and a 150-bed sports hostel, Sahu said. Meanwhile, two indoor stadiums, which are being constructed at Hinjili and Chhatrapur at a cost of Rs 8 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively, are nearing completion.

The centrally air-conditioned indoor stadium at Hinjili will be of international standard. It will be able to accommodate 500 people, Sahu said, adding, first aid facilities will also be available, Sahu said.

In addition, the government has approved setting up of open gymnasiums in eight blocks and seven urban areas. Each gymnasium would cost around Rs 15 lakh, he said.

The open gymnasiums would be set up in Aska, Ganjam, Polasara, Kabisurya Nagar, Sheragada, Hinjili, Chikiti, and Digapahandi blocks. In urban areas, such gymnasiums will be set up at Gopalpur, Polasara, Chikiti, Buguda, Chhatrapur, Ganjam and Hinjili, he added.

