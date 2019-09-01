J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army retaliating befittingly

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Poonch. At about 1300 hours Pakistan initiated ceasefire violations by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Poonch, officials said.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Pakistan has frequently violated ceasefire along the Line of Control ever since the Central government announced the decision to abrogate Article 370, withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Also Read: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)