J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army retaliating befittingly

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Poonch.

ANI Poonch (Jammu Kashmir)
Updated: 01-09-2019 17:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Poonch. At about 1300 hours Pakistan initiated ceasefire violations by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Poonch, officials said.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Pakistan has frequently violated ceasefire along the Line of Control ever since the Central government announced the decision to abrogate Article 370, withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
