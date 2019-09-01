International Development News
2 travel agents booked for fraud

PTI Phagwara
Updated: 01-09-2019 17:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two travel agents were booked for duping a man of Rs 2.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad, police said on Sunday. Ajay Kumar, a resident of Nakodar, and Ravikaran Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, were booked on the complaint of Jaskirat Singh, a resident of local Khalwara Gate here.

The complainant claimed that he gave the amount to the duo for a visa to Australia. He was given a visa for Australia, which was later found to be fake, said police.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC had been registered against the accused, police said.

COUNTRY : India
