A youth was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike in the area falling under the Devgarh police station of Rajsamand district here on Sunday.

Police said Vinod Balai (17) was killed near a temple while returning from the Ramdevra fair.

Police said the body was handed over to family members after autopsy while the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

