RRB JE exam paper leak: One candidate, his associates booked

An offence has been registered by the city police in connection with the alleged leak of a question paper of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) computer-based test (CBT) held recently, an official said on Sunday. Jitin Kumar Sagar, who appeared for the test in Thane, was booked along with his unidentified associates on Saturday under IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, senior inspector of Kasarvadavali police station, Kishore Khairnar, said.

The online test for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) was conducted on August 28. However, the question paper for the JE post was allegedly leaked and its screenshots were circulated on social media, police said.

"For the test, Career Heights institute in Thane was appointed as the exam control agency, which was coordinating with the Satvat Infosol Pvt Ltd based in Chennai," Khairnar said. Total 300 candidates appeared for the test at the Thane centre. However, the next day the Chennai-based agency found some issue with one of the computers. During the check, it was found that a remote access device had been connected to the CPU of that computer," he said.

Further probe revealed that screenshots of certain questions for the JE test had been circulated on social media from that computer. On the basis of the roll number, it was found that Sagar had used that computer during the exam, Khairnar said..

