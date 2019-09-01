International Development News
C'garh: Explosion at Raipur steel plant; three hurt

PTI Raipur
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:22 IST
C'garh: Explosion at Raipur steel plant; three hurt

An explosion occurred on Sunday morning at a steel plant in Raipur, leaving three workers injured, police said. The incident occurred at the electric panel section of Venkateshwara Ispat in Urla industrial area earlier in the day when some labourers were working there, city superintendent of police, Urla area, Abhishek Maheshwari told PTI.

"As per preliminary information, the blast occurred in the electric panels leaving the workers, identified as Jainarayan Pandey, Bhagwati Prasad and Rajendra Chauhan, injured," he said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised. The SP said the exact cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered against the management of the company, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI TKP NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
