Highlights at 1230 hours

India accepts Pak's consular access to Jadhav, meeting to be held today New Delhi: India has accepted the consular access extended by Pakistan to death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and a senior Indian diplomat will meet him on Monday, official sources said as tensions over Kashmir simmer between the two countries.

CBI records statement of Unnao rape victim in road accident case New Delhi: The CBI has recorded the statement of the Unnao rape victim in the case of the road accident, in which she lost her aunts and she and her lawyer were injured, officials said on Monday.

Eight Apache attack helicopters to be inducted into IAF at Pathankot on Tuesday Pathankot: In a major boost to the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities, eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters are set to be inducted into the IAF on September 3, officials said on Monday.

Ganesh fest begins; devotees open heart, homes to welcome God Mumbai: Traditional prayers, chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and sweet offerings of 'laddoos' and 'modaks' by devotees marked the commencement of the Ganesh festival in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday.

PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

Sonia Gandhi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, saying it is a festival that symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together.

Sad that values of our founding fathers being undermined: CM Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was sad to see that the values endorsed by India's founding fathers were being undermined.

Ayodhya: SC to hear Rajeev Dhavan's contempt plea against ex-govt official for threatening him

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a contempt plea filed by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is representing Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, claiming that he had been threatened for taking up the matter.

Senior Indian diplomat meets Kulbhushan Jadhav after Pak grants consular access: Media report Islamabad: A senior Indian diplomat on Monday met Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, after Islamabad granted consular access to the Indian prisoner "in line with the ICJ judgement".

Vihari, Rahane take India closer to series sweep

Kingston (Jamaica): Hanuma Vihari continued his fine form and in vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's company took India closer to a series sweep by sharing an unbeaten 111-run stand in the second innings of the second Test against the West Indies here. PTI HMB

