3 held in Maha's Jalna for killing 21-year-old trader

Three people were arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly shooting dead their 21-year-old trader friend, police said on Monday. The body of Kundan Ghanshyam Khandelwal was found on Friday with bullet wounds in Sunmit Colony here.

"Our probe zeroed in on Prithvi Devidas Ambhore (19), Rohit Sharma Ramjivan Khandelwal (19) and Anil Sonawane (26). They took the deceased to Sunmit Colony and shot him with a country-made revolver. The crime may be the fallout of a monetary dispute," said Inspector Rajendrasingh Gour of Jalna Local Crime Branch (LCB).

The killing had led to protests from the business community in the area..

