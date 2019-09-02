International Development News
One Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh cadre held in Kolkata

Police on Monday said to have arrested a member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Abul Kashem, from Canal East Road near Gaznabi bridge.

ANI Kolkata (West Bengal)
Updated: 02-09-2019 17:36 IST
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadre Abul Kashem (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Police on Monday said to have arrested a member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Abul Kashem, from Canal East Road near Gaznabi bridge. A case has been registered in this matter. The accused has been sent to the judicial custody till September 16.

According to police officials, several incriminating articles were recovered from his possession. On the basis of disclosures made by Kashem about JMB and other members, a specific case has been registered by the Special Task Force (STF). (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
