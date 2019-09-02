Correct vibration issue in metro trains on war footing: Somnath Bharti to DMRC

AAP Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti has asked the DMRC to expedite steps to correct the vibrations produced due to movement of metro trains that have led to development of cracks in buildings near stations and tracks. Bharti said the cracks due to the vibrations can be seen in houses and buildings in Hauz Khas, Sarvapriya Vihar, Begampur and Shivalik areas.

He asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to expedite the correction methods on war footing. Responding to Bharti, the DMRC said it is looking into the matter with all "seriousness".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA had raised the issue of cracks appearing in buildings due to the vibrations from movement of metro trains, among others, in a meeting with DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh late last month.

