J-K: Newly-constructed road brought relief to over 10 thousand people

A newly constructed road in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has extended connectivity to over 10 villages and brought relief to over 10 thousand people residing there. The road connects Narian, Chakkli Potha, Hidayatpura, Daggani, Sangpur and Kalakote villages among others.

"People in these villages had to face a lot of problems earlier. More roads are being constructed and Kalara Bridge has also been completed. It will provide relief to the people," District Development Commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad told ANI on Monday. He said that many other roads and bridges are also under construction in the region under Pardhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

"Students and sick people had to walk miles to get to schools and hospitals respectively. Now that the roads have been constructed more development will follow. We will conduct surveys and pass funds for more development projects in the region as well," Asad added. Locals said that earlier they had to walk for miles to reach schools and hospitals.

"Now that the road and bridge have been constructed, people are opening new shops next to the roads. It is changing our lives for the better. We are happy with the administration," said Vivek, a villager. There are over 10 thousand people living in as many as 13 villages in the area, locals said.

"Often, patients died due to the time it took to take them to the hospital. Now, these areas have been connected with the highways, district headquarters and Tehsil sub-division headquarters. It will also save lives," said another local Molana Mohammed Younus. (ANI)

