International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Man held with drugs worth Rs 2.5 cr at Kozhikode airport

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-09-2019 20:26 IST
Man held with drugs worth Rs 2.5 cr at Kozhikode airport

A Doha-bound passenger was apprehended at Kerala's Kozhikode airport by CISF personnel on Monday with drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore hidden in a secret compartment of his bag, officials said. Jabir Mullali, a resident of Kannur district of the state, was nabbed at about 3:30 am with 530 grams of drugs concealed in a false bottom of his bag, they said.

The seized drug is methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, the officials said. The passenger and the narcotics, estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, have been handed over to anti-narcotics authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019