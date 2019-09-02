Man held with drugs worth Rs 2.5 cr at Kozhikode airport

A Doha-bound passenger was apprehended at Kerala's Kozhikode airport by CISF personnel on Monday with drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore hidden in a secret compartment of his bag, officials said. Jabir Mullali, a resident of Kannur district of the state, was nabbed at about 3:30 am with 530 grams of drugs concealed in a false bottom of his bag, they said.

The seized drug is methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, the officials said. The passenger and the narcotics, estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, have been handed over to anti-narcotics authorities.

