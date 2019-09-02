Man arrested for trying to enter Parliament with knife

A 26-year-old man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly trying to enter Parliament with a knife, police said. Sagar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, was earlier detained from Parliament's gate number 1 around 10.45 am while he was carrying a knife in his hand, they said.

"He was immediately overpowered and handed over to police. There is no security threat found in his act so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. The man appeared to be disturbed about some issues. He was jointly interrogated by the special cell and the local police, he said.

The accused has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 (punishment for using arms) of the Arms Act, the DCP said.

