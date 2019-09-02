Guj to decide on steep MV Act fines in a week, says CM Rupani

The Gujarat government will take a call on the enhanced fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act after a week based on a report by the transport and police departments, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday. The new Act, with steep fines for traffic violations, came into effect on September 1 though some states like Madhya Pradesh have delayed the implementation to allow people to get acquainted with the penalties.

"The Centre has increased fines for traffic offences, which has been implemented in the entire country from September 1. Gujarat government has been informed that the new fine rates as per Central government norms are maximum. On what the state needs to do and not do, we have asked our RTO and police department to suggest new fine rates," Rupani said. "The report has come. In a week, we will meet and decide new norms of fines in Gujarat," he said.

People in the state are apprehensive of the fines and several messages on social media were centred around them. "We from the middle class purchase two-wheelers on loans. To have to pay such hefty fines for simple traffic offences will be a big blow," said resident Rakesh Patel.

Under the new law, people not wearing helmets or seat-belts will be fined Rs 1,000, up from the earlier Rs 100, while those driving without a licence can be fined Rs 5,000, up from Rs 500, or face 3-month jail. The penalty for driving despite disqualification is Rs 10,000, up from the previous Rs 500..

