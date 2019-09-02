8-member Kedarnath team conducts study tour at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

International Development News
PTI Jammu
Updated: 02-09-2019 22:11 IST
A team of Rudraprayag administration officials tasked with facilitating pilgrims to Kedarnath temple on Monday visited Katra near here to learn the know-how of the pilgrimage management at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi. The eight-member team of officials from Rudrapryag met Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer Simrandeep Singh, said officials.

The multi-disciplinary team of officers from Rudraprayag, associated with the facilitation of pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine of Shri Kedarnath Ji, is on a five-day study tour during which they plan to learn the management practices being followed by the board for facilitation of the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine, they said. PTI AB RAX

COUNTRY : India
