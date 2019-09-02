Assam people have accepted 'NRC is a particular process': DGP

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia on Monday said that the state's people have accepted that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a particular process and are contributing to the peaceful release of the final list. Speaking on the law and order situation in Assam, Saikia said that the situation in Assam is peaceful after over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list that was published on August 30.

"Situation is peaceful. People of Assam have contributed to peaceful situation all over and they have accepted that it's a particular process they are going through. So, they are wholeheartedly contributing to the peaceful release of the final list," he said. NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had said that a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

