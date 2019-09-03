WB: 5 arrested for carrying Indian, Nepalese currency more than permissible limit

Five persons including a Nepali national were arrested by Panitanki Border Out Post (BOP) team for allegedly carrying Indian and Nepalese currency more than the permissible limit. All five persons were arrested on Monday at Panitanki check post in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

A total of over Rs 14 lakh cash was seized from their possession. The five accused have been identified as -- MD Samsul, MD Quadir, Amar Bishwakarma, Tosiruddin and Lobsang Lama, a resident of Nepal.

All the accused have been handed over to Preventive Unit (PU) custom Panitanki and booked under section 110(1) of the Customs Act 1962, for violation of the sections 3 and 4 of FEMA act, 1999. (ANI)

Also Read: Persons with Disabilities to get modern rehabilitation facilities through ALIMCO

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)