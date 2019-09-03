Sultry morning in Delhi

It was a sultry morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at two notches above normal. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 27.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The humidity was 81 per cent," a MeT official said.

The weatherman has predicted cloudy sky for the day with possibility of light rains and thundershowers in the evening. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius," the official added.

