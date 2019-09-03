4 killed following fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai

At least four people were killed after a major fire broke out in stormwater drainage at ONGC's gas processing facility in Navi Mumbai's Uran on Tuesday, informed Manohar Bhoir, Shiv Sena MLA. "Four people died to blast in a car because of the gas leak in the vicinity of the plant. The fire is completely under control now. Some people residing near the plant were leaving their houses due to fear. We made them understand that the situation is under control and there is no need for them to leave their houses," said Bhoir while speaking to ANI.

The fire broke out at around 6:30 am in the morning following which fire fighting teams were pressed into action to douse the flames. Confirming the incident, ONGC in a tweet informed that the fire has not impacted the oil processing. (ANI)

