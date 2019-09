A 70-year-old man was killed allegedly by his grandson over a property dispute in Itaura village in Chitrakoot district, police said on Tuesday. Body of Ramdas Aurakh was found in his field, ASP, Chitrakoot, Balwant Chowdhury said.

During the probe, the role of his grandson Premchandra emerged and he was arrested, he said. The incident was a fallout of a property dispute, police added.

