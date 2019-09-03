Will explore if RFID tags for commercial vehicles can be used in pvt ones: EPCA

Welcoming the apex court's direction on using radio frequency identification tags for parking management in Delhi, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) said on Tuesday it will explore if tags for commercial vehicles can be used in private ones or a new system will be needed. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency for implementing cashless border toll system in the national capital, is selling RFID tags to commercial vehicle owners. It had decided that non-RFID commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter the city after September 13.

The new system allows automatic collection of MCD tax and environment compensation charge from commercial vehicles. It is aimed at reducing pollution by easing traffic congestions and plug revenue leakage by ensuring transparency, EPCA chairman Bhure Lal said. On the Supreme Court direction to prepare and implement pilot projects, involving RFIDs, for parking management, EPCA member Sunit Narain said, "After pilot projects in Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Kamla Nagar are completed, EPCA will be able to answer if all vehicles need RFID tags."

"We will also see if the RFID tags, being used in case of commercial vehicles, can be used for private ones or a new system will be needed. All new vehicles have RFID tags installed in them. We will see how can they be used to check illegal parking," she added. Narain, the director general for Centre for Science and Environment, said the pilot projects for parking management in Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Kamla Nagar have to be completed by December 30.

"After the completion of the pilot projects, EPCA will submit a report in the apex court on the learnings, benefits, shortcomings and how it can be taken forward... replicated in the entire city," she said. EPCA has always maintained that parking in residential areas needs to be regulated. The Delhi government will have to notify parking rules after the Supreme Court order, Narain said.

