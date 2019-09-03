Following are the top stories at 5 PM:

DEL15 IAF-APACHE-2NDLD HELICOPTERS In a boost to its firepower, IAF inducts eight Apache attack helicopters

Pathankot: Eight US-made Apache stealth attack helicopters were inducted into the Indian Air Force on Tuesday, significantly boosting the force's firepower capability at a time India faces complex security challenges including cross border terrorism. By Kunal Dutt

DEL29 LD CHANDRAYAAN-2 Orbit of Chandrayaan-2's lander lowered, one step closer to Moon landing

Bengaluru: The orbit of Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' was successfully lowered for the first time on Tuesday and one final manoeuvre remained for India to pull off a historic soft-landing on the moon in the early hours of Saturday.

DEL11 IAF-APACHE-DHANOA Apaches will enhance operation capabilities of IAF and strike force: Dhanoa

Pathankot: The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E are equipped with latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Tuesday. By Kunal Dutt

DEL14 JK-SITUATION Day 30: Day-time restrictions eased in most parts of Valley, markets shut

Srinagar: Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status.

BOM10 MH-FIRE-2ND LD ONGC 3 CISF personnel among 4 killed in fire at ONGC plant; 3 hurt

Mumbai: At least four people, including three CISF personnel, were killed and three others injured when a major fire broke out in a processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Tuesday, an official said.

DEL16 PM-RUSSIA India, Russia want to diversify, strengthen bilateral relations: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he looks forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

DEL31 BJP-SHAH-JAGMOHAN Shah, Nadda meet former J-K guv Jagmohan; discuss issues related to Article 370

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah and the party's working president J P Nadda met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan on Tuesday as part of its 'sampark abhiyan' to reach out to leading members of society over the Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370.

DEL23 MHA-JK-SARPANCH-SHAH Panch, Sarpanch in J-K to get security, insurance coverage

New Delhi: Panch and sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir will get police security and an insurance coverage of Rs two lakh each.

BOM12 CG-JOGI-2ND LD ARREST Poll affidavit forgery: Ex-C'garh CM's son Amit Jogi arrested

Bilaspur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi was arrested on Tuesday in the state's Bilaspur district on charges of cheating and forgery in connection with a declaration in a poll affidavit submitted by him in 2013, police said.

LGD24 DL-COURT-LD INX-CHIDAMBARAM INX Media case: P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till Sept 5

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram was remanded on Tuesday to two more days of CBI custody by a Delhi court in the INX Media corruption case.

DEL19 RAHUL-KL-FLOODS Rahul writes to Vijayan, Munda for reconstruction steps in flood-hit areas in Kerala

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Union minister Arjun Munda and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging them for early payment of compensation to tribals and reconstruction measures in flood-hit areas in the state.

DEL25 ED-EX DIRECTOR-PROBE Ex-ED director says his image being maligned in IPL betting racket case

New Delhi: Former ED director Karnal Singh on Tuesday said a "deliberate attempt" was being made to malign his image in connection with a probe into the alleged Rs 2,000 crore IPL cricket betting racket unearthed by the agency during his tenure.

DEL12 CONG PRIYANKA ECONOMY Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over state of economy

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the government over the state of the economy and said it should now admit that there is a "historic slowdown" and move towards resolving it.

FOREIGN FGN21 PAK-SIKH-VISAS

Pak to issue multiple, on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims: PM Khan Lahore: Kartarpur is the "Madina" and Nankana Sahib is the "Makkah" of the Sikh community, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said and assured that his government will issue multiple and on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims coming from India and other countries, according to media reports on Tuesday.

FGN19 PAK-NUCLEAR

No change in Pakistan's nuclear policy: FO says on Imran's statement Islamabad: There is no change in Pakistan's nuclear policy, the Foreign Office has said, hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that his country will never ever start a war with India, amid escalating tensions between the nuclear powers over the Kashmir issue. By Sajjad Hussain.

