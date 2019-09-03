Comaneci praise for acrobatics by two city children

Two children from the city have been praised by legendry gymnast Nadia Comaneci and union minister Kiren Rijiju for their cartwheels and somersaults with their bags on their backs on their way to the school. "Outstanding ... on the way to school," posted Comaneci after the video of the children's performance on August 28 went viral on the social media.

The legendary gymnast even shared the video on her official twitter handle @nadiacomaneci10 with her comment "This is awesome." The two children are Jashika Khan(11) nicknamed Lovely, a student of class seven and Mohammed Ijajuddin(12) nicknamed Ali, a student of class eight and residents of Garden Reach area of the city. The video of the acrobatics by the two children was captured on mobile by their dance teacher Shekhar Rao. The video was uploaded in the social media platform by another person the next day.

Rijiju, the union minister of state for youth affairs and sports, tweeted "I'm happy that @nadiacomaneci10 tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me." The deluge of comments had started after an hour of the posting of the video. Ali told reporters on Tuesday, "We do not know if we did anything so special, anything unusual on that day. Jashika and I often somersault on the road on way to school or within the dance academy. We love dancing and acrobatics. And yes I would love to be a gymnast one day." His mother is proud and amazed at the steady flow of visitors to the house since August 30. She has no objections to her son becoming a sportsman in the future.

Lovely said, "This was not the first time. We often do such stunts on the road on our way to school. But this time our feat was filmed by Sir (Shekhar Rao) who uploaded it on Youtube and it was shared on twitter by many others including Comaneci." Comaneci's feats and her praise have naturally impressed the youngster. "Now that I have heard about Nadia Comaneci I would like to be like her," the girl said. Rao said, "I have seen them practising the moves effortlessly in recent times - in the room of the dance academy and also on road. I thought why can't they be asked to do the same in the open in school uniform? They had readily agreed when I broached the idea." PTI SUS KK KK.

