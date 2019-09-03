Man arrested in Noida after 1.3 kg hashish is found on him

A suspected drug peddler was arrested here on Tuesday after over a kilogramme of hashish was found in his possession, police said. The accused, identified as Prabhakar Mishra, in his 30s, was held around 5 pm from Sector 74, under the Sector 49 police station limits, an official said.

"Mishra is a native of Madhubani district in Bihar and was staying here in a JJ cluster in Sector 73. During a routine checking, 1.3 kg of hashish was recovered from him after which he was arrested," he said. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and he was produced in a court which remanded him in jail, the police said.

