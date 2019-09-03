Caught on cam: Woman brutally beaten up in MP

A video went viral in Alirajpur district in which a group of men can be seen thrashing a woman. The woman was being made to walk down a village and was beaten up. She can be seen screaming in the viral video.

However, the police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the matter and is looking out for the woman. "We got the video through WhatsApp. Some people told us that the video is from Alirajpur's Temachi village. We are looking for the victim who was seen in the video. We have not received any complaint regarding this matter. We are examining the authenticity of the video," Superintendent of Police Vipul Srivastava told reporters here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)