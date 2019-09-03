Implementation of parking policy awaiting Delhi govt nod: Official

The implementation of new parking policy for Delhi is awaiting a final nod of the Aam Aadmi Party government, officials said. "The file of the draft parking policy is with the transport minister. Following court orders, its notification is likely to be expedited," an official said.

No comment was available from Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The Supreme Court had on Monday ordered that the draft rules of the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, be notified at the earliest and not later than September 30.

In June, the draft rules were put on public domain for suggestions and objections of the stakeholders. After the rules are notified, parking area plans, to be prepared by the three municipal corporations of Delhi, will be legally enforceable, the official said. The top court has also directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Cantonment Board to ensure that pavements in residential areas were cleared from all encroachments and made usable for pedestrians.

A municipal corporation official said the work on the new parking policy cannot begin unless it was notified by the government. North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Varsha Joshi said the court order was being studied to ensure its implementation. "A meeting of all the officials of the municipal corporation has been called tomorrow to discuss ways to implement the order," she said.

An SDMC official said a drive would be launched soon to remove encroachments like cabins of security guards on roads, as was pointed out by the top court. The Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, envisages area parking plans and gives priority to pedestrians or cyclists followed by mass public transport, emergency vehicles and others.

The draft policy discourages on-street parking and completely bans parking of vehicles on footpaths. The policy calls for constitution of an apex monitoring committee (AMC), headed by the transport minister, to review the proper implementation and compliance of these rules.

The civic agencies will prepare and implement local area-specific parking plans, according to the draft policy.

