5 women held for stealing jewellery

Five women were arrested from northeast Delhi for allegedly stealing jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 lakh from a store while keeping the shopkeeper busy in conversation, police said on Tuesday. They have been identified as Rekha (45), Sunita (48), Boby (32) and Kaushal (45), residents of Nand Nagri, and Shimla (60), a resident of Meet Nagar, they said.

The accused had stolen from a Punjabi Bagh area shop and were arrested near Tahirpur following a tip-off, the officials said. Jewellery weighing around 1.5 kg was recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

The accused are related to each other and used to commit thefts in groups of four to five, the officer said. They used to target shops where employees were women, he said.

During the theft, two or three of them used to engage the shopkeeper in conversation while the others would steal ornaments and hide them underneath their clothes, the officials added.

