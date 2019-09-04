International Development News
Three killed in accident in Jhansi

PTI Jhansi
Updated: 04-09-2019 10:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three members of a family were killed and four others injured when a roadway bus hit an auto on the Jhansi-Kanpur Highway near Chirgaon, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, killing Bal Mukund (46), his daughter Seema (26) and granddaughter Anshika (5), all traveling in the auto, SP, (Rural) Rahul Mithas said.

The auto driver and three other sustained minor injuries in the accident. The bus driver fled from the scene after the accident. An FIR has been registered at Chirgaon police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
