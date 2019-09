A fisherman drowned in a river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, a district official said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Haripur area of Dehra Gopipur tehsil, he said.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Nurpur has been called to recover the body.

