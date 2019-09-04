International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Teen dies of injuries in Srinagar hospital, restrictions reimposed in parts of city

PTI Srinagar
Updated: 04-09-2019 13:22 IST
Teen dies of injuries in Srinagar hospital, restrictions reimposed in parts of city

A Kashmiri teen who was injured in clashes with security forces last month died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the city, officials said. Asrar Ahmed Khan, 18, was part of a mob holding protests in Soura on August 6, a day after the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into two union territories, they said.

Restrictions were reimposed Downtown Srinagar and parts of the Civil Lines area as a precautionary measure. Khan, a resident of Ilahibagh in Soura who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), battled his injuries for almost a month and died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

"He did not have any bullet injuries," a senior police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019