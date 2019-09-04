Sent to J-K with help of Pak govt to attempt an attack: LeT terrorists nabbed by army confess

The two Pakistani citizens who were arrested by the Indian Army have confessed about their affiliation with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and also added that they were sent here to attempt an attack with the help of the Pakistani government, a senior army officer said on Wednesday. In a press conference here, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said that two Pakistani citizens were arrested by Indian Army on August 21 and they have made a confession about their affiliations and plans.

In a video shared by the Army, one of the terrorists said that he along with his companion were trained in Pakistan's Kacherban for a week to cross the border from Rawalpindi. "I have come from Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Jalebi chowk. My village name is Jedaban. I work for Mujaheedeen with LeT. I and my companion Nazeem were trained for a week in Kacherban," he said.

"We both started our work on the same day. We have been working together for four-five years. We together made a plan to cross the border," he added. The second terrorist said, "I have come from Rawalpindi. I am affiliated with the LeT. With the help of the Pakistani government, we infiltrated into J-K in with an aim to attempt an attack here."

After sharing the video with media persons, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Munir Khan said, "Through this video, it is very clear that the infiltration attempts are being continously made from Gulmarg and other areas." As far as law and order is concerned, since August 5, we have been very successful in ensuring no civil causalities and the credit goes to all the forces operating on the ground, he said.

"Orders and instructions are very clear that we have to avoid any kind of civil causality and we are adhering to that. Things are improving gradually," he added. Security was heightened in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

